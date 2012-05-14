FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAEA talks at Iran mission in Vienna to resume Tuesday
May 14, 2012 / 1:48 PM / in 5 years

IAEA talks at Iran mission in Vienna to resume Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Senior U.N. nuclear watchdog officials left an Iranian diplomatic mission in Vienna after around five hours of talks on the Islamic state’s disputed atomic activities on Monday, declining any comment to media waiting outside.

A spokeswoman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Vienna-based U.N. nuclear agency, later said the talks would resume on Tuesday as originally planned but gave no further details.

The team led by Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was driven away in a black van shortly after 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).

The two days of talks are to deal with the IAEA’s concerns about possible military dimensions to Iran’s nuclear program.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Alison Williams

