IAEA, Iran to meet again Monday after two days of talks

VIENNA (Reuters) - The United Nations nuclear watchdog and Iran will meet again next week after a “good exchange of views” during two days of talks on the Islamic state’s atomic program, a senior U.N. official said on Tuesday.

“The primary focus of our discussions was how to clarify issues related to possible military dimensions of Iran’s nuclear program,” Herman Nackaerts told reporters after the discussions with Iranian officials in Vienna.

“We had a good exchange of views and we will meet again on Monday,” Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), added.

The head of the Iranian delegation, Ambassador Ali Ashgar Soltanieh, said the two sides had had “fruitful discussions in a very conducive environment ... we have had progress.”

Neither Nackaerts nor Soltanieh - who were standing side by side at the Iranian diplomatic mission where the talks were held - gave any details on the content of the talks and whether the issue of IAEA access to the Parchin military site was discussed.

“We decided that in order to continue this work towards conclusion we will have next week ... the next round of talks,” Soltanieh said.