U.N. nuclear watchdog confirms new Iran talks this week

VIENNA (Reuters) - The United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday it would hold a new round of talks with Iran in Vienna later this week about a long-stalled investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research in the Islamic state.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a brief statement confirming the August 24 meeting after diplomats earlier on Tuesday told Reuters that they expected the meeting to take place on Friday in Vienna.
Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Andrew Osborn