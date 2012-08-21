FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. nuclear watchdog confirms new Iran talks this week
August 21, 2012

U.N. nuclear watchdog confirms new Iran talks this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ambassador Ali Asghar Soltanieh attends a news conference after talks at the U.N. headquarters in Vienna June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

VIENNA (Reuters) - The United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday it would hold a new round of talks with Iran in Vienna later this week about a long-stalled investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research in the Islamic state.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a brief statement confirming the August 24 meeting after diplomats earlier on Tuesday told Reuters that they expected the meeting to take place on Friday in Vienna.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Andrew Osborn

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
