December 13, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

Iran says progress made in U.N. nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran said on Thursday progress was made in talks with the U.N. nuclear agency and the two sides will meet again in Tehran in mid-January, local media reported after the one-day meeting ended in the Iranian capital.

There was no immediate comment from the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). There was also no indication that the U.N. agency would gain access to the Parchin military complex as it has repeatedly requested.

According to state Press TV, Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, Ali Asghar Soltanieh, said the talks were constructive and good progress had been made.

Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian; writing by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Michael Roddy

