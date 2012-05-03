FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 3, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

World powers expect concrete steps in Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council put pressure on Iran on Thursday to allay international concern about its nuclear program, saying they expected talks with Tehran to lead to concrete steps toward a negotiated solution.

In a joint statement issued at a nuclear meeting in Vienna, the United States, France, Russia, China and Britain also urged Tehran to urgently agree with the U.N. nuclear watchdog on access to “relevant sites and information.”

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Janet Lawrence

