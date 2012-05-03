World powers expect concrete steps in Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (Reuters) - The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council put pressure on Iran on Thursday to allay international concern about its nuclear program, saying they expected talks with Tehran to lead to concrete steps toward a negotiated solution.

In a joint statement issued at a nuclear meeting in Vienna, the United States, France, Russia, China and Britain also urged Tehran to urgently agree with the U.N. nuclear watchdog on access to “relevant sites and information.”