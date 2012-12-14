U.N. agency reports progress in Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (Reuters) - Talks between the U.N atomic agency and Iran are expected to lead to a deal next month on how to conduct an investigation into Iran’s disputed nuclear program, the chief U.N. inspector said after returning from Tehran on Friday.

“We were able to make progress,” Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters at Vienna airport after Thursday’s meeting in Tehran. More talks are due with Iran on January 16, he said.