Iran says date could be set for nuclear talks at U.N. meeting

BISHKEK (Reuters) - A date for the next talks between Iran and six global powers seeking to ensure Tehran does not develop nuclear arms could be set during meetings on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly this month, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Rouhani, speaking during a security summit in Kyrgyzstan, said the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program can only be guaranteed if its interests and rights are respected, an apparent reference to Tehran’s desire to continue enriching uranium.