FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says date could be set for nuclear talks at U.N. meeting
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 13, 2013 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

Iran says date could be set for nuclear talks at U.N. meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - A date for the next talks between Iran and six global powers seeking to ensure Tehran does not develop nuclear arms could be set during meetings on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly this month, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Rouhani, speaking during a security summit in Kyrgyzstan, said the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program can only be guaranteed if its interests and rights are respected, an apparent reference to Tehran’s desire to continue enriching uranium.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Dmitry Solovyov, writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.