Russia Says confident new nuclear talks with Iran will be held
#World News
January 23, 2013 / 8:58 AM / in 5 years

Russia Says confident new nuclear talks with Iran will be held

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov smiles during a joint news conference with U.N.-Arab League peace mediator Lakhdar Brahimi of Algeria, in Moscow December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that he was confident six world powers seeking a diplomatic solution to the longstanding dispute over Iran’s nuclear program will hold new talks with Tehran, but that a venue had not yet been agreed.

“The talks will take place, I am convinced of that. Now technical questions are being agreed, including on the site of the meeting,” Lavrov said, referring to talks between Iran and six powers seeking to ensure it does not develop atomic weapons.

Reporting by Timothy Heritage; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Steve Gutterman

