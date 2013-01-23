Russia Says confident new nuclear talks with Iran will be held

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that he was confident six world powers seeking a diplomatic solution to the longstanding dispute over Iran’s nuclear program will hold new talks with Tehran, but that a venue had not yet been agreed.

“The talks will take place, I am convinced of that. Now technical questions are being agreed, including on the site of the meeting,” Lavrov said, referring to talks between Iran and six powers seeking to ensure it does not develop atomic weapons.