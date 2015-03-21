FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Kerry to make statement on nuclear talks with Iran at 0645 ET
#World News
March 21, 2015 / 10:44 AM / 2 years ago

U.S.'s Kerry to make statement on nuclear talks with Iran at 0645 ET

United States Secretary of State John Kerry walks to lunch with members his negotiating team, including Robert Malley (L) from the U.S. National Security Council, following a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will make a statement on nuclear talks with Iran at 1045GMT (0645 EDT), the State Department said on Saturday, before he leaves for London for a meeting with European counterparts.

Talks between the United States and Iran on curbing Tehran’s nuclear program broke up on Friday and will resume next week in Switzerland.

Iran and six major world powers, including the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, are hoping to strike a framework accord with Iran by the end of the month, with a final deal at the end of June.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
