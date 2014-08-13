FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss agree to extend some sanctions on Iran until mid December
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss agree to extend some sanctions on Iran until mid December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland said on Wednesday it would maintain a suspension of sanctions against Iran on trade in precious metals and in petrochemical products until Dec. 12, in light of an agreement between world powers and Teheran to extend negotiations.

In a statement, Switzerland’s cabinet said it was following the lead of the European Union, which agreed on July 21 to maintain a suspension of sanctions until Nov. 24.

The Swiss originally lifted a ban on precious metal trade with Iranian public bodies in January. It has also eased restrictions on trade in petrochemical products, transport of Iranian oil or petroleum products, and the provision of insurance for shipments. Ceilings for transfers of funds to Iranians have been raised tenfold.

Iran and six world powers agreed in July to a four-month extension of negotiations on a long-term nuclear deal that would gradually end sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. [ID:nL6N0PT5U3]

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.