EU says initial nuclear talks with Iran "constructive"
April 14, 2012 / 11:39 AM / 5 years ago

EU says initial nuclear talks with Iran "constructive"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - World powers and Iran held talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Istanbul on Saturday in a “constructive atmosphere”, a European Union spokesman said after the first session.

The six world powers - the United States, Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain - met senior Iranian officials for the first time in 15 months for talks aimed at calming deepening tensions over Tehran’s nuclear work.

“They met in a constructive atmosphere,” said Michael Mann, spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who represents the powers in dealings with Iran. “We had a positive feeling that they did want to engage.”

A second session of talks was scheduled later in the day. Diplomats expect Tehran to lay out “new initiatives” to push forward negotiations.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Justyna Pawlak; editing by Tim Pearce

