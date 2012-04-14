EU says initial nuclear talks with Iran "constructive"

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - World powers and Iran held talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Istanbul on Saturday in a “constructive atmosphere”, a European Union spokesman said after the first session.

The six world powers - the United States, Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain - met senior Iranian officials for the first time in 15 months for talks aimed at calming deepening tensions over Tehran’s nuclear work.

“They met in a constructive atmosphere,” said Michael Mann, spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who represents the powers in dealings with Iran. “We had a positive feeling that they did want to engage.”

A second session of talks was scheduled later in the day. Diplomats expect Tehran to lay out “new initiatives” to push forward negotiations.