Iran, U.N. nuclear agency end talks in Tehran: ISNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran and the U.N. nuclear agency ended a day of talks about the Islamic state’s atomic activities in Tehran on Thursday, the ISNA news agency said, but there was no immediate word of any progress being made.

“The sixth round of talks between technical delegates from Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency ended tonight,” ISNA said, counting previous meetings held since January.

“So far, no further details about the meeting have been announced.”