April 14, 2012 / 8:23 AM / in 5 years

Nuclear talks between world powers and Iran start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - World powers and Iran launched a new round of negotiations in Istanbul on Saturday, aiming to resolve a long-standing dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme that threatens to spark a new war in the Middle East.

“Delegates have gone in... plenary is just getting started,” a diplomat close to the negotiations said.

Diplomats say the round, the first in 15 months, is unlikely to result in a major breakthrough but offers a chance to resume dialogue and dampen speculation that Israel might launch military strikes to prevent its arch enemy from acquiring nuclear arms.

Global fuel prices have risen this year amid deepening tensions over the nuclear programme, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl; editing by Tim Pearce

