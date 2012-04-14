FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. official: urgent need for concrete Iran progress
April 14, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

U.S. official: urgent need for concrete Iran progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A senior U.S. administration official said the atmosphere in major power talks with Iran over its nuclear programme on Saturday had been positive but there was an urgent need for concrete progress.

The official said dialogue in itself would not be sufficient for any sanctions relief for Iran.

“Now we have to get down to the hard work ... the international community expects them to take action,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Ralph Gowling

