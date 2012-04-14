U.S. official: urgent need for concrete Iran progress

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A senior U.S. administration official said the atmosphere in major power talks with Iran over its nuclear programme on Saturday had been positive but there was an urgent need for concrete progress.
The official said dialogue in itself would not be sufficient for any sanctions relief for Iran.
“Now we have to get down to the hard work ... the international community expects them to take action,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
