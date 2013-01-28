U.S. does not believe media reports about blast at Iranian enrichment plant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not believe media reports about an explosion at an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Monday.

The reports had said there had been an explosion early last week at the underground Fordow bunker near the holy Iranian city of Qom.

“We have no information to confirm the allegations in the report and we do not believe the report is credible,” Carney said. “We don’t believe those are credible reports.”