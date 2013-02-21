White House puts onus on Iran in coming nuclear talks

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney speaks during the news conference at the White House in Washington January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House warned Iran on Thursday that it would face further pressure and isolation if it fails to address international concerns about its nuclear program in talks with world powers next week.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the window for diplomacy with Iran remains open “but that window will not remain open indefinitely” and put the onus on Tehran to come to the February 26 talks in Kazakhstan prepared for “substantive” discussions.

Carney was responding to questions from reporters on a U.N. nuclear report that said Iran had begun installing advanced centrifuges at its main uranium enrichment plant.