South Korea finds faked parts in two more nuclear plants

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean nuclear inspectors have identified two more nuclear power plants that used parts with forged test certificates, YTN television reported on Wednesday, raising the prospect of more plant closures.

YTN said the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission had identified cabling in two additional reactors that used forged test certificates.

Seoul has warned of power shortages and rolling blackouts due to the closure of two reactors and the extended shutdown of a third to replace parts supplied using fake documents in a move that will crimp power supplies and likely lead to more imports of natural gas to generate electricity.

South Korea operates 23 nuclear reactors.