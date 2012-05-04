FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAEA says would "not be surprised" by North Korea nuke test
May 4, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

IAEA says would "not be surprised" by North Korea nuke test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST GALLEN, Switzerland (Reuters) - The United Nations nuclear chief said on Friday he would not be surprised if North Korea carried out a new nuclear test.

“We don’t have inspectors on the ground. We are following the situation carefully. We do not have particular knowledge or information but if a nuclear test takes place I would not be surprised,” Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said at a conference in the Swiss town of St Gallen.

Reporting by Emma Farge; writing by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Janet Lawrence

