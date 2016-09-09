(The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.3-magnitude seismic event in North Korea on Friday, near a nuclear test site in the northeastern part of the county.
The event at 9:30 a.m. local time had a zero depth. Its epicenter was 11 miles (18 km) east-northeast of Sungjibaegam, North Korea, the USGS said.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
In about-face, Kerry heads to Geneva to meet Russia's Lavrov
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Russia's foreign minister in Geneva about a ceasefire deal for Syria, the State Department said on Thursday in a sudden about-face after saying it did not believe a meeting was worthwhile.
China's Li tells Duterte he hopes ties can get back on normal track
SHANGHAI Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte he hopes the two countries can work together to bring bilateral ties back to a normal track, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Friday.
Air strike kills top commander of former Nusra group in Syria
AMMAN The top military commander of the militant group Jabhat Fateh al Sham, the former al Qaeda offshoot in Syria, was killed in an aerial raid that targeted a meeting of the group's leaders, both the group and rebel sources said on Thursday.