(The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.3-magnitude seismic event in North Korea on Friday, near a nuclear test site in the northeastern part of the county.

The event at 9:30 a.m. local time had a zero depth. Its epicenter was 11 miles (18 km) east-northeast of Sungjibaegam, North Korea, the USGS said.

(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)