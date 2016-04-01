FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama seeks improved intelligence-sharing to prevent terrorist attacks
#World News
April 1, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Obama seeks improved intelligence-sharing to prevent terrorist attacks

U.S. President Barack Obama walks onstage for his press conference at the conclusion of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday at the conclusion of a nuclear security summit that he had invited the participating nations to work on improving intelligence-sharing to prevent terrorist attacks.

“At our session on ISIL this afternoon there was widespread agreement that defeating terrorist groups like ISIL requires more information sharing,” Obama told a news conference, using an acronym for the militant group Islamic State.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by James Dalgleish

