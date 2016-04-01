Obama seeks improved intelligence-sharing to prevent terrorist attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday at the conclusion of a nuclear security summit that he had invited the participating nations to work on improving intelligence-sharing to prevent terrorist attacks.
“At our session on ISIL this afternoon there was widespread agreement that defeating terrorist groups like ISIL requires more information sharing,” Obama told a news conference, using an acronym for the militant group Islamic State.
