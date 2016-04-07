Putin says reason for no-show at nuclear summit U.S. failure to destroy weapons-grade plutonium

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on his decision not to attend a nuclear summit in the United States last week, said on Thursday that Washington’s failure to destroy its stock of weapons-grade plutonium was a major reason for that.

Russia and the United States agreed in the early 2000s that each of the Cold War-era arch foes would eliminate its reserves of weapons-grade plutonium, which Russia did and the U.S. didn‘t, Putin said.

“Our partners must understand ... that they should be able to meet their obligations,” he said.