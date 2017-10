Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China and the United States should strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination to push jointly for strong, sustainable and balanced world economic growth, Xinhua news agency said.

Xi made the comments to U.S. President Barack Obama while meeting on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit in Washington.