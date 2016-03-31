FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, U.S. agree to jointly combat nuclear smuggling: joint statement
March 31, 2016 / 8:42 PM / a year ago

China, U.S. agree to jointly combat nuclear smuggling: joint statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China and the United States have agreed to work together to investigate and try to stop efforts to smuggle nuclear material and on other evolving nuclear security issues, the two countries said in a joint statement at the start of a global summit.

China also agreed to convert miniature neutron source reactors to use low-enriched uranium fuel at Shenzen University, and in reactors in Ghana and Nigeria, according to the statement by the two governments.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish

