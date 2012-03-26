U.S. says willing to talk to North Korea if it behaves

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and China's President Hu Jintao walk to their seats during an expanded bilateral meeting before attending the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul March 26, 2012. Obama on Monday told his Chinese counterpart Hu that both countries have an interest in addressing nuclear standoffs with Iran and China's ally North Korea. REUTERS/Larry Downing

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told his Chinese counterpart, Hu Jintao, the United States was open to starting dialogue with North Korea, but only if it meets international commitments, a senior White House aide said.

Obama has called on North Korea, which plans a long-range rocket launch next month, to curb its nuclear ambitions or face further international isolation.

“We said we were willing to pursue dialogue with North Korea... but we made clear that we could not go forward if North Korea goes ahead with this rocket launch,” the aide said.

“We’re open to dialogue if the North Koreans are going to keep their commitments.”