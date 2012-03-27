FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bland nuclear summit communique seeks "safer world"
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2012 / 7:39 AM / 6 years ago

Bland nuclear summit communique seeks "safer world"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - World leaders gathered in Seoul for a two-day nuclear security summit released a bland statement on Tuesday reaffirming the need to work harder to ensure a “safer world for all”.

In a communique long on general commitments but short on specifics, the 58 delegates reiterated a joint call to “secure all vulnerable nuclear material in four years” and backed the “essential role” of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in “facilitating international cooperation”.

“Nuclear terrorism continues to be one of the most challenging threats to international security,” the communique said. “Defeating this threat requires strong national measures and international cooperation given its potential global, political, economic, social and psychological consequences.”

North Korea and Iran’s nuclear weapons programs were not on the agenda at the summit in the South Korean capital and neither country was invited to the forum.

Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.