FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tightened global nuclear security measure takes effect in May: officials
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 8, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Tightened global nuclear security measure takes effect in May: officials

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano addresses a news conference after a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Timothy Gardner

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Starting in May more than 150 countries will be legally bound to strengthen their protection of nuclear facilities and to cooperate in finding and recovering stolen or smuggled nuclear material, security officials said on Friday.

An amendment to the decade-old Convention on Physical Protection of Nuclear Material was ratified after Nicaragua and Uruguay became the 101st and 102nd signatories, reaching the two-thirds of convention members required to make it legal.

Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement that the amendment “will help reduce the risk of a terrorist attack involving nuclear material, which could have catastrophic consequences.”

The measure, which will go into force in 30 days, makes it legally binding for countries to protect nuclear facilities, as well as the domestic use, storage and transportation of nuclear material. States would be required to minimize any radiological consequences of sabotage and to prevent and combat such offenses.

President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice said the agreement is a “cornerstone of the global nuclear security architecture,” and that the administration will “urge all countries who have not yet ratified this treaty to do so as soon as possible.”

About 10 countries including Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Kuwait signed the amendment last week ahead of a nuclear summit hosted by Obama in Washington.

Amano said before last week’s summit that more work was needed in making the amendment universal, which would help ensure that all countries with nuclear capabilities - including North Korea - adhered to the measure, not just those countries that had ratified it.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.