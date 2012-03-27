FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: current climate not good for arms control, eyes 2013
March 27, 2012 / 4:02 AM / 6 years ago

Obama: current climate not good for arms control, eyes 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday defended remarks he made the day before acknowledging that the U.S. election and a leadership transition in Russia meant that 2012 was not a good year for progress on arms control issues like missile defense.

“The current environment is not conducive to these kinds of thoughtful consultations,” he said with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev at his side. “I think we’ll do better in 2013,” he told reporters in Seoul.

Obama, a Democrat, was overheard telling Medvedev on Monday that he would have more space to negotiate on missile defense after the November 6 U.S. election, drawing sharp criticism back home from Republicans.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Nick Macfie

