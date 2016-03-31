Obama, Hollande discuss deepening counterterrorism ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said he discussed with French President Francois Hollande at a meeting on Thursday efforts to deepen U.S.-French cooperation on counterterrorism.
Obama, who met with Hollande on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit, said the two leaders also discussed the possibility of a new government being formed in Libya and how to fortify the North African country against Islamic State militants.
