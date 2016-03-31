FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2016 / 9:34 PM / a year ago

Obama, Hollande discuss deepening counterterrorism ties

U.S. President Barack Obama greets French President Francois Hollande (R) during their meeting at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said he discussed with French President Francois Hollande at a meeting on Thursday efforts to deepen U.S.-French cooperation on counterterrorism.

Obama, who met with Hollande on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit, said the two leaders also discussed the possibility of a new government being formed in Libya and how to fortify the North African country against Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

