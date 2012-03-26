Obama says U.S. and China have common interest in dealing with North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday told his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao that both countries have an interest in addressing nuclear standoffs with Iran and China’s ally North Korea.

The leaders of the world’s two biggest economies met on the sidelines of a global nuclear security summit in Seoul.

Obama on Sunday urged Beijing to rein in North Korea instead of “turning a blind eye” to its nuclear defiance, and warned of tighter sanctions if the reclusive state goes ahead with a rocket launch next month.