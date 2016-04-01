FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says much nuclear material needs to be secured globally
April 1, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Obama says much nuclear material needs to be secured globally

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference at the conclusion of Nuclear Security Summit in Washington April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that world leaders at a nuclear security summit had agreed to keep strengthening their nuclear facilities against cyber attacks but that a lot of nuclear material needs to be secured.

“There is still a great deal of nuclear and radioactive material around the world that needs to be secured. Global stocks of plutonium are growing. Nuclear arsenals are expanding in some countries with more small tactical nuclear weapons which could be at greater risk of theft,” Obama told reporters.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

