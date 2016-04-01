Obama says much nuclear material needs to be secured globally

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that world leaders at a nuclear security summit had agreed to keep strengthening their nuclear facilities against cyber attacks but that a lot of nuclear material needs to be secured.

“There is still a great deal of nuclear and radioactive material around the world that needs to be secured. Global stocks of plutonium are growing. Nuclear arsenals are expanding in some countries with more small tactical nuclear weapons which could be at greater risk of theft,” Obama told reporters.