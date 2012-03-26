Obama, in Seoul speech, to discuss further nuclear arms cuts

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a joint news conference with South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the Blue House in Seoul March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

SEOUL (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will voice confidence on Monday that the United States can further reduce its nuclear weapons stockpile while maintaining its strategic deterrent and international commitments, a White House official said.

Obama, who will deliver a speech at a university in Seoul ahead of nuclear security summit, plans to raise the issue of arms control with Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin when they meet in May, the official said. Moscow and Washington reached a new START treaty earlier in Obama’s term.

“He will reaffirm his commitment to reduce America’s nuclear weapons and the role they play in our national security strategy,” the official said of Obama’s address.

Obama will also commit to a “new framework for civil nuclear cooperation that allows nations to tap the energy we seek without pursuing a fuel cycle that endlessly produces more nuclear materials”, the official said.