Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday that no country should stimulate exports using competitive currency devaluations, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported.

He made the comments during a meeting on the sidelines of a nuclear summit in Washington.