Syria tells U.N. atom body of its "delicate situation"

VIENNA (Reuters) - Syria has asked the U.N. nuclear watchdog for understanding of the country’s “delicate situation” in response to requests for Syrian cooperation with an investigation into suspected illicit nuclear activity, agency chief Yukiya Amano said on Monday.

The Syrian comments cited by Amano, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, were an apparent reference to President Bashar al-Assad’s campaign to stamp out a popular uprising, in which over 7,500 people have died by a U.N. count.

In a speech to a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation governing board, Amano made clear that no progress had been made in the U.N. agency’s almost four-year-old investigation regarding Syria.

The IAEA has been seeking access to a desert site at Deir al-Zor that U.S. intelligence reports say was a nascent, North Korean-designed reactor intended to produce plutonium for atomic weaponry before Israel bombed it to rubble in 2007.

The Vienna-based watchdog has also been seeking information about other sites that may have been linked to Deir al-Zor.

Amano said he had written a letter to Syria in November last year urging it to address the agency’s questions.

“I received a reply from Syria dated 20 February 2012, which asked for understanding of ‘the difficult circumstances and the delicate situation that Syria is passing through,'” Amano said, according to a copy of his speech to the closed-door meeting.

“The letter pledged that Syria would continue to cooperate with the Agency to resolve outstanding issues.”

Syria says Deir al-Zor was a non-nuclear military facility but the IAEA concluded in May 2011 that it was “very likely” to have been a reactor that should have been declared to inspectors.

In June last year, IAEA governors voted to report Syria to the U.N. Security Council, rebuking it for failing to cooperate with the agency’s efforts to get concrete information on Deir al-Zor and other sites. Russia and China opposed the referral, highlighting divisions among the major powers.

“The agency continues to seek full access to other locations which the agency believes are functionally related to the (Deir al-Zor) site,” Amano said. “I urge Syria to cooperate fully with the agency in connection with unresolved issues related to the Deir al-Zor site and other locations.”