Fars agency: source denies report on U.S.-Iran meeting
April 14, 2012 / 2:07 PM / 5 years ago

Fars agency: source denies report on U.S.-Iran meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency quoted an “informed source” on Saturday as denying a report that Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Saaed Jalili had accepted a request for a meeting with a U.S. envoy.

Another Iranian news agency, ISNA, earlier said a U.S. envoy at the Istanbul talks between Iran and six world powers had requested a meeting with Jalili and that he had accepted.

But Fars said its source denied the report and described it as part of a “news wave against the Iranian delegation.”

Diplomats at the talks in Istanbul also cast doubt on the ISNA report.

Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian; editing by Tim Pearce

