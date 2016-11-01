FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
E.ON, RWE still want to sell Urenco stake after failed revamp
November 1, 2016 / 1:21 PM / in 10 months

E.ON, RWE still want to sell Urenco stake after failed revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE) said they still want to sell their stake in uranium enrichment company Urenco, in which they jointly hold a third, following the collapse of lengthy talks aimed at restructuring the company.

Earlier, the Dutch government, which also holds a third, said RWE and E.ON both refused to sign an agreement to restructure Urenco because it excluded the possibility of a future stock market listing.

"RWE has played a constructive role in these talks. However, we could not agree to a structure that would negatively impact the value of Urenco and would have made a sale virtually impossible," a spokeswoman for RWE said in emailed comments.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

