FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NuCO2 seeks buyer, may fetch over $1 billion: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 16, 2013 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

NuCO2 seeks buyer, may fetch over $1 billion: sources

Greg Roumeliotis, Soyoung Kim

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Beverage carbonation company NuCO2 Inc is exploring a sale and hopes to bring in more than $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Stuart, Florida-based company, owned by private equity firm Aurora Capital Group, has hired Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) to run an auction, the sources said.

NuCO2 produces beverage-grade carbon dioxide that is added to fountain soda and draught beer, and provides delivery services to national restaurant chains, convenience stores and entertainment locations.

The auction comes five years after Aurora Capital took NuCO2 private for $487 million in 2008. The company withdrew plans for an initial public offering in July 2012, more than two years after it first filed to list its stock.

The people asked not to be named because the process is not public. Aurora Capital had no immediate comment and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

NuCO2 has roughly $100 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and could command more than 10 times EBITDA, two of the people said, adding that the auction is early in the second round.

NuCO2’s fountain beverage equipment and services are used to carbonate fountain beverages at about 145,000 U.S. locations nationwide, according to its website.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.