FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steelmaker Nucor's second-quarter profit falls
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 19, 2012 / 1:47 PM / in 5 years

Steelmaker Nucor's second-quarter profit falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nucor Corp (NUE.N) said its second-quarter profit dropped by almost two-thirds and the steelmaker forecast a “modest” reduction in third-quarter earnings as a surge in foreign imports has pressured already weak steel prices.

The company’s stock was down 1.2 percent at $38.24 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange at 9:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT).

“Continued slow domestic growth, coupled with continued or worsening global economic uncertainty may both become increasing negative factors,” the North Carolina-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

“We currently expect to see a modest reduction in earnings exclusive of one-time charges for the third quarter of 2012,” Nucor said without elaborating.

Second-quarter net earnings were $112.3 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $299.8 million, or 94 cents per share in the same quarter of 2011, the company said. Revenue was flat at $5.1 billion as global steel prices have remained weak.

“The negative factors impacting our steel mills include an import surge across most products that began late in 2011 and continued through the first half of 2012, undercutting seasonal pricing momentum that is normally experienced early in the year,” the company said.

In addition, U.S. sheet steel markets have been negatively impacted by new domestic supply that began ramping up production in 2011, “while a combination of political and economic uncertainty is beginning to affect steel buyer confidence for all products.”

Nucor said lower pricing for scrap metal -- a key ingredient in its steel-making process -- has reduced the profitability of Nucor’s scrap processing business.

Reporting by Steve James in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.