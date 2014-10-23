FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. steelmaker Nucor posts higher quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 23, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. steelmaker Nucor posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nucor Corp (NUE.N), the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the growing U.S. economy fueled demand for its products from the auto, construction, and oil and gas industries.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company posted a third-quarter net profit of $245.4 million, or 76 cents a share, up from $147.6 million, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 15 percent to $5.7 billion.

Analysts on average expected Nucor to post a profit of 74 cents a share on sales of $5.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Average sales prices per ton for the company’s sheet, structural, bar and plate steel were up 5 percent, and total shipments were up 7 percent, Nucor said.

Total steel mill energy costs rose $1 a ton, pulled higher by rising natural gas and electricity costs.

In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Nucor’s shares were down 2.3 percent at $50.52.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.