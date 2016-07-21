FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nucor profit up, sees better performance in third quarter
July 21, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Nucor profit up, sees better performance in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Steelmaker Nucor Corp (NUE.N) on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit as lower costs offset a decline in revenue and the company said it expected a strong improvement for earnings in the third quarter thanks to higher efficiency and a better outlook for non-residential construction markets.

Steelmakers like the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company have struggled with low prices, complaining that China has flooded the market with cut-price product.

During the second quarter the company said the average sales price per ton of steel was down 9 percent versus the same period in 2015.

Nucor said that its energy, heavy equipment and agricultural markets remain weak, while automotive demand for steel had remained strong.

The company reported second-quarter net income of $234 million or 73 cents per share, up nearly 90 percent from $125 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 70 cents.

Revenue was down almost 5 percent in the quarter at $4.2 billion versus $4.4 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue in the quarter of $4.5 billion.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Trott

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

