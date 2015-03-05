Numericable-SFR says confident on cost savings target

PARIS (Reuters) - Numericable-SFR NUME.PA is confident it can deliver the 1 billion euros of cost savings promised by cable operator Numericable by 2017 from its takeover of No.2 French mobile telecoms group SFR, finance head Thierry Lemaitre said on Thursday.

Lemaitre also told reporters on a conference call that the new company made a net loss for 2014 of 175 million euros ($193 million) against a profit of 65 million a year earlier due to interest costs for the debt it raised for the takeover and including a one-month contribution from SFR.

He was speaking after publishing a statement that fleshed out proforma results for the combined group that were outlined last month.

They showed adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.100 billion euros, down 11 percent on sales down 5 percent at 11.436 billion.

The EBITDA drop reflected a 5.9 percent decline in average revenue per user (ARPU) in mobile telecoms, the fiercely competitive industry which now accounts for about half the company’s sales.

A year ago, in a presentation of plans for the takeover of SFR, Numericable predicted it could deliver more than 1 billion euros of cash-flow synergies.

He put the cost-saving figure at 1.1 billion euros on Thursday and said “at this stage we are very comfortable with that figure”. He said detailed guidance would be revealed with first-quarter results.

Shares in the group were trading 2.6 percent higher at 57.93 euros by 0319 ET.

The company’s main pro-forma 2014 financial figures were provided in February along with controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi’s plan to buy out the remaining 20 percent stake held by Vivendi (VIV.PA), SFR’s previous owner.

Lemaitre declined to comment on what role the company might take in likely further French telecoms industry consolidation.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)