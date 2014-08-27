Nutanix raises $140 million from Fidelity, Wellington: source

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Nutanix, which builds data infrastructures for companies, said on Wednesday it raised $140 million in another funding round, which valued the company at $2 billion.

That price tag puts it into an elite group of venture-backed companies with valuations that until recently were largely beyond the reach of startups.

Backing came from Fidelity Investments and Wellington Management, according to a person familiar with the situation, underscoring the increasing eagerness of mutual funds to take stakes in the largest private companies well before potential initial public offerings.

A spokeswoman for Wellington declined to comment. A spokesman for Fidelity did not responded to a request for comment.

Nutanix did not give details of how it came to the $2 billion figure, or what percentage of the company the $140 million represented.

“Our goal was to really build a relationship with institutional buyers,” said Dheeraj Pandey, the Nutanix chief executive officer. “What results out of that is a much bigger IPO,” not just because of the relationships, but because the funding round gives it more time to grow as a private company.

Pandey said he was eyeing an IPO sometime next year, or possibly 2016, depending on market conditions.

The latest investment came a few months after an investment of $101 million from Riverwood, Khosla Ventures, and others in January.

Before the latest round, Nutanix had raised over $170 million from venture firms, including Battery Ventures, Blumberg Capital, SAP Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Nutanix, founded in 2009, builds server and storage systems and competes with older companies such as Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), IBM Corp (IBM.N) and EMC Corp EMC.N. Its customers include Toyota.

Fidelity and Wellington both invested in transportation service Uber’s recent $1.2 billion funding round, which valued the company at more than $18 billion.

Other startups worth more than $1 billion include payments company Stripe, online home-furnishings company Wayfair and enterprise-data management company Cloudera.