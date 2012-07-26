FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nutreco first-half results beat analyst forecast
July 26, 2012 / 5:23 AM / in 5 years

Nutreco first-half results beat analyst forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch animal feed group Nutreco NUTR.AS on Thursday reported first-half earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) of 103.6 million euros on revenue of 2.354 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITA of 102 million euros and revenue of 2.351 billion euros.

Nutreco, which produces animal and fish feed and is a major poultry processor, said it expected 2012 EBITA of 260 million euros.

(euro=$1.2169)

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
