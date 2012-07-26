Nutreco first-half results beat analyst forecast

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch animal feed group Nutreco NUTR.AS on Thursday reported first-half earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) of 103.6 million euros on revenue of 2.354 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITA of 102 million euros and revenue of 2.351 billion euros.

Nutreco, which produces animal and fish feed and is a major poultry processor, said it expected 2012 EBITA of 260 million euros.

(euro=$1.2169)