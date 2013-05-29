FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett picks up Las Vegas-based NV Energy for $5.6 billion
#Business News
May 29, 2013 / 8:40 PM / in 4 years

Buffett picks up Las Vegas-based NV Energy for $5.6 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (BRKa.N) power production unit MidAmerican Energy will pay $5.6 billion for NV Energy Inc NVE.N, the electric utility that serves Las Vegas and its power-hungry casinos.

MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co will purchase NV Energy’s common stock for $23.75 per share, a 23 percent premium to NV’s Wednesday closing price.

“This is a great fit for Berkshire Hathaway, and we are pleased to make a long-term investment in Nevada’s economy,” Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett said in a statement.

Las Vegas-based NV Energy, which serves about 2.4 million people in Nevada, said last month it would accelerate the retirement of its coal-fired power generating facilities and the construction of natural gas and renewable power plants.

“By joining forces with MidAmerican, we will gain access to additional operational and financial resources,” NV Energy Chief Executive Michael Yackira said.

Once the deal is complete, MidAmerican Energy will have assets of about $66 billion and its regulated electric and gas utilities will serve 8.4 million customers.

Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
