FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Chipmaker Nvidia says working with Paccar on driverless trucks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 16, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 5 months ago

Chipmaker Nvidia says working with Paccar on driverless trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015.Robert Galbraith/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp said on Thursday it was working with truckmaker Paccar Inc to develop autonomous vehicles.

Paccar, which manufactures the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF lines of trucks, has developed a proof-of-concept self-driving truck using Nvidia's technology, the chipmaker said in a blog post.

Nvidia, known for making graphics chips for the high-end gaming computers, has been focusing on self-driving systems and makes the DRIVE PX 2 self-driving system used by Tesla Inc.

The rapidly growing market for self-driving technology has attracted companies ranging from Alphabet Inc's Waymo to chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

Intel Corp, the world's largest computer chipmaker, also jumped into the fray when it agreed on Monday to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.