Chipmaker Nvidia says working with Paccar on driverless trucks

The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015.

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp said on Thursday it was working with truckmaker Paccar Inc to develop autonomous vehicles.

Paccar, which manufactures the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF lines of trucks, has developed a proof-of-concept self-driving truck using Nvidia's technology, the chipmaker said in a blog post.

Nvidia, known for making graphics chips for the high-end gaming computers, has been focusing on self-driving systems and makes the DRIVE PX 2 self-driving system used by Tesla Inc.

The rapidly growing market for self-driving technology has attracted companies ranging from Alphabet Inc's Waymo to chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

Intel Corp, the world's largest computer chipmaker, also jumped into the fray when it agreed on Monday to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion.