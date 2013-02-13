FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nvidia's posts higher earnings, forecast misses
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 13, 2013 / 10:02 PM / in 5 years

Nvidia's posts higher earnings, forecast misses

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Nvidia posted higher fiscal fourth-quarter earnings but its outlook for the current quarter missed expectations as the graphics chipmaker faces more competition in a growing tablet market where it hopes to offset soft PC demand.

With PC sales losing ground to tablets, Nvidia is betting on its graphics expertise to make high-performance processors for mobile devices.

The company, whose core business is graphics chips for PCs, has made inroads in tablets but competition from larger rival Qualcomm has Wall Street concerned the company may struggle to keep its mobile business growing fast.

Fourth-quarter net income was $174 million, or 28 cents a share, up from $116 million, or 19 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average expected 24 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Santa Clara, California, chipmaker reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.107 billion, up from $953 million in the year-ago quarter.

It said revenue in the current quarter would be $940 million, plus or minus 2 percent.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.102 billion for the quarter ended in January and $1.067 billion for the quarter ending in April.

Shares of Nvidia were unchanged in extended trade after closing down 0.48 percent at $12.37 on Nasdaq.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.