Nvidia's fourth-quarter revenue beats Street
February 12, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Nvidia's fourth-quarter revenue beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday posted higher fourth-quarter revenue that beat expectations, fueled by the graphics chipmaker’s PC gaming and GPU business, even as it grapples with an expansion beyond computers and into mobile devices.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $1.14 billion, up 3 percent from the year-ago period. It said revenue in the first quarter would be $1.05 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.053 billion and first-quarter revenue of $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income was $147 million, or 25 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended on January 26, compared with $174 million or 28 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share in the fourth quarter were 32 cents.

Nvidia shares were up 2 percent in extended trading after closing up 3.6 percent at $16.83 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Matthew Lewis

