PRAGUE (Reuters) - Shares in Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) (NWRR.L) (NWRR.PR) rose more than 12 percent on Monday after it said it agreed to the sale of its coke business OKK for 95 million euros.

The loss-making group, owner of the Czech Republic’s largest hard coal mines, has been looking to sell the unit as part of a way to cut costs and raise cash after suffering from falling prices and demand in recent years.