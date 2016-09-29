A Qualcomm company bus used to transport employees among its many buildings is shown in San Diego, California November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) is in talks to buy NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O) in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

An agreement could be struck in the next two to three months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, the Journal also said it was possible there would be no deal and that Qualcomm was exploring other options.

Netherlands-based NXP and San Diego-based Qualcomm said separately that they did not comment on rumors or speculation.

NXP shares rose as much as 19.3 percent to $98.09 in afternoon trading on Thursday, while Qualcomm's rose as much as 8.5 percent to $68.83.

As of Wednesday's close, NXP had a market value of about $28.5 billion, while Qualcomm was valued at about $93 billion.

NXP, formerly Philips Semiconductor, ranks among the world’s top 10 semiconductor companies.

The company closed a nearly $12 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Freescale Semiconductor last December, doubling the percentage of its auto-related revenue to 40 percent to create the world's top maker of automotive electronics.

The Freescale deal also bolstered NXP's position in markets for wearable devices and health monitors, building on the company's existing strengths in security and payments.

Qualcomm, whose chips are used in Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) smartphones, has been struggling with slowing smartphone sales and stiff competition from Chinese and Taiwanese rivals.

