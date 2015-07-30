Chipmaker NXP's quarterly adjusted profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O), set to become Europe’s largest chipmaker once it closes its acquisition of U.S.-based Freescale FSL.N, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its automotive electronics.

NXP agreed in March to buy Freescale for $11.8 billion in cash and stock, excluding debt.

To ease antitrust concerns, NXP sold an overlapping radio frequency amplifier business for $1.8 billion in May to China’s state-owned Jianguang Asset Management.

“We believe we are on track to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2015,” NXP Chief Executive Richard Clemmer said in a statement.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue to rise to between $1.53 billion and $1.58 billion.

Analysts, on average, had forecast third-quarter revenue to grow around 5.6 percent to $1.6 billion, based on I/B/E/S data.

NXP forecast third-quarter net profit, excluding one-time items, in a range of $353 million-$377 million, with a midpoint of $364 million. The mean consensus among analysts was $362.23 million, up 22.6 percent from a year ago.

The combination of NXP and Freescale will control about 13 percent of a $26 billion global auto electronics market, ahead of Renesas (6723.T) of Japan and Infineon (IFXGn.DE) of Germany.

Revenue from the company’s automotive business rose 8 percent to $310 million, while its secure connected devices business rose 39 percent to $276 million.

The Dutch company, formerly known as Philips Semiconductors, posted revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended July 5 of $1.51 billion compared with $1.35 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to stockholders rose to $300 million, or $1.23 per share, from $159 million, or 64 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.44 per share.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.38 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of NXP, the world’s largest maker of security chips used in credit cards, government passports and building ID tags, closed at $91.80 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.