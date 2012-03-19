NXP Semiconductors says CFO to resign, names successor

(Reuters) - Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV said its chief financial officer Karl-Henrik Sundstroem will step down by the end of July for personal reasons.

The Netherlands-based company said executive vice-president Peter Kelly, who joined NXP Semiconductors in March 2011, will take over from Sundstroem.

Kelly has previously been the CFO of UGI Corp and Agere Systems Inc, NXP said.

The company’s shares closed at $26.27 on Friday on the Nasdaq.